OU women's gymnastics: Allie Stern wins Big 12 Specialist of the Week

Junior Allie Stern won the Big 12 Specialist of the Week Award on Tuesday.
For the 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 in her career, @alliekstern is your @Big12Conference Event Specialist of the Week! 👏👏👏➡️ https://t.co/qogEVumNwo pic.twitter.com/wYiBebrSBQ— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 2, 2021
Stern earned the award after posting a 9.9 on vault to win the event title against West Virginia Sunday night. This is Stern’s first Big 12 weekly award of her career.
Iowa State’s Addy DeJesus took the two other weekly awards, winning Gymnast of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.
Previously for Oklahoma, Anastasia Webb won three Gymnast of the Week awards, Audrey Davis won a Newcomer of the Week award and Kat LeVasseur won a Specialist of the Week award.
The Sooners take the floor next on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT when they travel to Denver to battle the Pioneers and Temple in a tri-meet.
