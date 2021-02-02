You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Allie Stern wins Big 12 Specialist of the Week

  • Updated
Allie Stern

Junior Allie Stern during the meet against West Virginia on Jan. 31.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior Allie Stern won the Big 12 Specialist of the Week Award on Tuesday.

Stern earned the award after posting a 9.9 on vault to win the event title against West Virginia Sunday night. This is Stern’s first Big 12 weekly award of her career.

Iowa State’s Addy DeJesus took the two other weekly awards, winning Gymnast of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.

Previously for Oklahoma, Anastasia Webb won three Gymnast of the Week awards, Audrey Davis won a Newcomer of the Week award and Kat LeVasseur won a Specialist of the Week award.

The Sooners take the floor next on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT when they travel to Denver to battle the Pioneers and Temple in a tri-meet.

