OU women's gymnastics: 6 Sooners earn conference-high 9 All-Big 12 honors

Six Sooners earned spots on the All-Big 12 Gymnastics team on Wednesday.
👏 Congratulations to the 2021 #Big12GYM All-Conference Team.Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/ng1FKlcQ6W pic.twitter.com/ZA38yMEkMC— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 17, 2021
Senior Anastasia Webb led the way, appearing in four out of five possible events. Webb was named to the team for all-around, vault, beam and floor, with averages above 9.94 on each event. Webb now holds nine career All Big-12 honors.
Seniors Evy Schoepfer and Karrie Thomas each earned their first conference honors, on vault and beam respectively. Schoepfer is No. 1 in the country on vault in her final season as a Sooner while Thomas is currently No. 12 on beam and will return for a fifth season due to the extra eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The freshman duo of Audrey Davis and Kat LeVasseur were recognized with awards in their first season. Both made the team on bars, where they hold the No. 6 and No. 8 spots nationally.
Oklahoma begins the postseason at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, March 20, when it travels to Morgantown for the Big 12 Championships against No. 9 Denver, No. 22 Iowa State and West Virginia.
