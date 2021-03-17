You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: 6 Sooners earn conference-high 9 All-Big 12 honors

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Anastasia Webb and K.J. Kindler

Senior Anastasia Webb celebrates with head coach K.J. Kindler during the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Six Sooners earned spots on the All-Big 12 Gymnastics team on Wednesday.

Senior Anastasia Webb led the way, appearing in four out of five possible events. Webb was named to the team for all-around, vault, beam and floor, with averages above 9.94 on each event. Webb now holds nine career All Big-12 honors.

Seniors Evy Schoepfer and Karrie Thomas each earned their first conference honors, on vault and beam respectively. Schoepfer is No. 1 in the country on vault in her final season as a Sooner while Thomas is currently No. 12 on beam and will return for a fifth season due to the extra eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The freshman duo of Audrey Davis and Kat LeVasseur were recognized with awards in their first season. Both made the team on bars, where they hold the No. 6 and No. 8 spots nationally.

Oklahoma begins the postseason at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, March 20, when it travels to Morgantown for the Big 12 Championships against No. 9 Denver, No. 22 Iowa State and West Virginia.

