OU women's gymnastics: 3 takeaways from K.J. Kindler's press conference ahead of meet at Denver

OU head coach K.J. Kindler spoke to the media over Zoom on Thursday prior to Oklahoma’s Sunday meet at Denver.
The No. 5 Sooners had their worst performance in over a decade at home last Sunday in their 195.850-194.775 win over West Virginia. They scored below 196 twice in 2012 — against Oregon State and in a quad-meet against Kentucky, Bowling Green and Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Oklahoma had not scored below 195.850 since 2011 against Oregon State, Denver and Centenary, as well as against Arkansas.
OU performed well against the Mountaineers on every event except for beam, where it was forced to count two falls and briefly lost the lead. The Sooners fell in the event rankings on beam from No. 7 to No. 23 following Sunday’s performance.
Here are three takeaways from Kindler’s press conference:
Injury updates on Olivia Trautman, Carly Woodard
Kindler gave potential return dates of March 1 and Feb. 19 for injured gymnasts junior Olivia Trautman and senior Carly Woodard, respectively. Trautman’s return would come against BYU in Norman and Woodard’s return would take place at North Carolina State if the duo holds to those dates.
Trautman has not appeared in a meet this season due to an undisclosed injury in December. Kindler said the injury is related to the heel fracture Trautman suffered before the beginning of last season, and anticipated she would miss the “first half” of the 2021 season.
“She is one of the strongest athletes on our team, with All-American status,” Kindler said. “She’s training routines on bars right now… We want to make sure we bring her along slowly so that when she jumps back in she’s not 90 percent but 100 percent, so we’re moving slowly.”
Meanwhile, Woodard suffered an undisclosed lower leg injury in practice before the Utah meet Jan. 17, and both were in walking boots prior to the Sooners’ meet against West Virginia in Norman.
“Though Carly is healing, she still has to start progressing back into action,” Kindler said. “You can’t go from zero to 100, but I’m hoping to see her back in the beam lineup Feb. 19 and we’ll work back into the other events after that.”
Additionally, Kindler gave no return timetable for freshman specialist Audrey Lynn, who continues to deal with a sprained ankle suffered in warm ups before the meet against Utah. Lynn’s injury was initially thought to be season-ending, but the x-rays came back negative and Kindler is hopeful she can return this season.
Allie Stern's improvement
Junior specialist Allie Stern won her first career Big 12 Weekly Award on vault earlier this week after her performance of 9.9 against West Virginia, and has impressed both her coach and the judges.
“Allie has exceptional form,” Kindler said. “If you watch a lot of 1.5 (vaults) across the country, you may not see feet glued together, (or) someone who lands directly behind the vault. Allie Stern does. I think people are starting to notice the kind of vaulter that she is.”
Stern has progressed since her freshman year to become a mainstay in the vault lineup. She has won at least a share of two of the vault titles in Oklahoma’s four meets this season and has scored above a 9.875 in all but one meet this season. Additionally, Stern will make her season debut on floor in Oklahoma’s meet on Sunday.
“Her freshman year, she was our alternate on vault, she did not compete. She’s come a long way,” Kindler said. “Last year, she scored her (career high) 9.975 on vault, which was a pretty incredible moment to get a 10 from one judge. This year she’s a leader on that event.
“We’ve revamped her floor routine, she has some new tumbling passes that she’s performing. She’s added some dance, some leaps and jumps to her routine to elevate the level of her routine.”
Travel Changes
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma dramatically adjusted its travel protocols. For road meets, the team is required to wear N95 masks and face shields while on commercial flights, and a layover compounded the difficulty of its trip to West Virginia on Jan. 22.
“That trip was hard, but now I think we know what to expect and the other trips will probably feel pretty easy in comparison,” Kindler said. “We’re going to Denver this weekend and it’s a direct flight, the following weekend we’re going to Metroplex (which) is just a bus trip down to Fort Worth so I think those two trips will be pretty good.”
Despite the difficulties presented by the pandemic and the adjustments the Sooners have made, they are aware how fortunate they are to have the opportunity to travel and compete.
“We need to get out there and get as much competition as we possibly can,” Kindler said. “There’s a lot of teams in the country that have very limited competition, and I feel very grateful and blessed that we have the opportunity to travel and that we have a full schedule.”
The Sooners take their second road trip of 2021 when they travel to Denver Sunday at 3 p.m. CT to face off against the Pioneers and Temple in a tri-meet.
