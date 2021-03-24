You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: 11 Sooners named to All-Big 12 Academic First Team

Jordan Draper

Senior Jordan Draper celebrates with the Sooners during the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Eleven Sooners were named to the All-Big 12 Academic First Team on Wednesday.

Every eligible gymnast was named to the team. Qualifications for the first team include a grade point average of 3.2 or higher, either cumulative or in the previous two semesters. Gymnasts also have to compete in at least 20 percent of their team’s meets to make the team.

Seniors Anastasia Webb, Karrie Thomas, Evy Schoepfer, Carly Woodard and Jordan Draper earned awards for the third year in a row. Juniors Emma LaPinta, Allie Stern and Olivia Trautman and sophomores Vanessa Deniz, Jenna Dunn and Ragan Smith made the team. Deniz, Dunn and LaPinta were three of the five Big 12 gymnasts to qualify with a 4.0 GPA.

Oklahoma returns to action April 2-3 in the NCAA Regional in Tuscaloosa.

