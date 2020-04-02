OU women's gymnastics: 11 Sooners named to Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Eleven members of the OU women's gymnastics team were named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team on Thursday.
1️⃣1️⃣ of our incredible student-athletes were named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team! 📚➡️ https://t.co/6eH5FP1hyX pic.twitter.com/aqlQhHV0Ez— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 2, 2020
Seniors Maggie Nichols, Jade Degouveia and Bre Showers represent the program's graduating class on the team, while juniors Jordan Draper, Evy Schoepfer, Karrie Thomas, Anastasia Webb and Carly Woodard also made the academic squad.
Additionally, sophomores Emma LaPinta, Allie Stern and Olivia Trautman also joined the squad, giving the Sooners the most academic team selections in the conference.
First team members are seniors, juniors and sophomores who have maintained a grade point average of 3.2 or higher while participating in 20 percent of their teams' scheduled contests.
In OU head coach K.J. Kindler's 14 years at the helm of the team, at least five Sooners have qualified each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.