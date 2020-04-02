You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU women's gymnastics: 11 Sooners named to Academic All-Big 12 First Team

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Maggie Nichols
Senior Maggie Nichols after the last home meet against Michigan on March 6. (Caitlyn Epes/The Daily)

Eleven members of the OU women's gymnastics team were named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team on Thursday.

Seniors Maggie Nichols, Jade Degouveia and Bre Showers represent the program's graduating class on the team, while juniors Jordan Draper, Evy Schoepfer, Karrie Thomas, Anastasia Webb and Carly Woodard also made the academic squad.

Additionally, sophomores Emma LaPinta, Allie Stern and Olivia Trautman also joined the squad, giving the Sooners the most academic team selections in the conference.

First team members are seniors, juniors and sophomores who have maintained a grade point average of 3.2 or higher while participating in 20 percent of their teams' scheduled contests.

In OU head coach K.J. Kindler's 14 years at the helm of the team, at least five Sooners have qualified each year.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments