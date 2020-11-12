You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's golf: Sooners sign 2021 prospect Meagan Winans

Kaitlin Milligan

Then-sophomore OU golfer Kaitlin Milligan swings March 29, 2019.

The Sooners added Meagan Winans, the No. 13 ranked prospect in the country and the No. 2 ranked prospect in Texas, to their 2021 signing class on Thursday.

Winans verbally committed to OU in 2018. When she comes to Norman from Plano East HS in Texas, she’ll join her sister Libby, currently a junior on the golf team. 

"Meagan comes in with a very strong resume. She's going to be a great addition to our team and is a huge recruit for us," OU head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said in a Thursday afternoon press release. "Obviously, she'll be joining her sister Libby here in Norman, and having both of the Winans girls on our team is cool for their family and us as a program."

Winans was named an AJGA All-American this year, and has never finished outside of the top-five in a high school event in Class 6A. She has won numerous competitions and awards, such as being named to the All-District, All-Region and All-State teams. Outside of high school, Winans has won the Patrick Reed Invitational and the James A. Ragan Memorial.

