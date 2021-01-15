You are the owner of this article.
OU women's golf: Sooners release 2021 spring schedule

Kaitlin Milligan

Then-sophomore OU golfer Kaitlin Milligan swings March 29, 2019.

 via Soonersports.com

The OU women's golf team released its 2021 spring schedule on Friday.

The Sooners' regular season is made up of four tournaments before postseason play begins with the Big 12 and NCAA postseason championships.

"We're very excited to get back into competition mode this spring," Oklahoma head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said in the schedule release. "Our schedule provides us a lot of opportunities to play against some of the best teams in the country. We look forward to getting back on the course and playing as a team."

OU begins its season on Feb. 14 at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida. The Sooners then take a near-month long break before continuing play on March 12 at the Clover Cup in Mesa, Arizona. Afterwards, Oklahoma heads to Dallas, Texas on March 28 for its first-ever appearance in The Bruzzy.

The Sooners then finish off the 2021 regular season on April 12 in Hockley, Texas at the Baylor Invitational. The Big 12 Championship is scheduled to begin on April 18 in Houston, Texas and the NCAA Championship starts May 21 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

