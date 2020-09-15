You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's golf: Sooners release 2020 fall schedule

  • Updated
Kaitlin Milligan

Then-sophomore OU golfer Kaitlin Milligan swings March 29, 2019.

 via Soonersports.com

The OU women’s golf team released its schedule for the 2020 fall season on Tuesday afternoon.

Oklahoma begins its three-match fall slate in Norman at the Schooner Fall Classic Sept. 27 and 28. OU’s season continues in Austin, Texas, at the Betsy Rawls Invitational Oct. 11 and 12. The Sooners have played at the Rawls Invitational multiple times since 1976, finishing in the top 10 on 15 occasions since then, and twice in as many appearances under head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell.

OU’s fall slate finishes with a short trip north to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the Cowgirl Invitational Oct. 22 and 23. It will be the Sooners’ first appearance there since 1985, when they won the invitational.

The Sooners add senior transfer Hannah Screen from Houston, as well as freshmen Nieves Martin Torre from San Sebastian, Spain, and Kaylee Vesely from Austin, Texas, to an already experienced roster led by senior Kaitlin Milligan.

In last year's COVID-19-shortened season, Oklahoma had three top five finishes over five fall tournaments and two spring tournaments. OU’s spring schedule is set to be released at a later date.

