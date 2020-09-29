OU women's golf: Sooners open fall season, tie for No. 2 at Schooner Fall Classic

The Sooners finished tied with TCU for No. 2 in OU’s Schooner Fall Classic on Monday, marking Oklahoma’s highest finish since it placed No. 2 in 2013 when the event was first held.
OU was led at Norman's Belmar Golf Club by graduate transfer Hannah Screen, who shot two 1-under 69’s in three rounds and tied for No. 6 in her first appearance for the Sooners.
“I think I can take some self confidence forward with me into the next tournament, which is sometimes hard to have in golf,” Screen said after the tournament. “I was happy with the way I battled in the conditions and am excited for the next one.”
Junior Libby Winans also impressed, carding a Monday 69 with Screen to finish with a three-round score of 217, helping her tie for No. 15. Sophomore Maria Fernandez-Martinez finished one stroke behind Winans to earn her first ever Top 20 finish at OU.
Seniors Kaitlin Milligan and Ellen Secor closed out a strong Sunday and Monday showing for Oklahoma, carding a 220 and 227, respectively.
The Schooner Fall Classic looked different than it had in past years, as each team played together and in groups of five as part of changes made due to COVID-19. For Screen, the lack of rhythm was made up for by the energy that came from playing as a group.
“Playing in fives was definitely a different dynamic and it was sometimes hard to get into a rhythm, because there were so many people on one hole,” Screen said. “But it was great to be with the coaches and the team all at the same time, because we could really feed off of each other’s energy.”
OU head coach Veronique Drouin-Loutrell also noted the energy that playing right beside each other brought to her squad.
“Playing in groups of five was different, but it was great as a coach. It felt more like a team event with momentum shifting if players made some birdies, then the positive energy would carry over to the others.”
The Sooners will head next to Austin, Texas, for the midway point of their season at Texas’ Betsy Rawls Invitational Oct. 10-11, the same weekend the historic rivals meet on the gridiron.
Oklahoma will look to finish ahead of Texas at its home course and help break the Longhorns’ three-year winning streak at Betsy Rawls after beating them in Norman. The Sooners were at Betsy Rawls last in the fall of 2017, when they finished No. 9, and Texas began their winning streak.
“As for preparing for Austin, it’s a totally different layout and we need to work on specific areas of each player’s game,” Drouin-Loutrell said. “We know the course and look forward to getting down there.”
