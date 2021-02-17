OU women's golf: Sooners finish 13th at Moon Golf Invitational to open season

The Sooners managed to escape the ice and snow before it arrived in Oklahoma over the weekend to travel to Melbourne, Florida for the Moon Golf Invitational.
The team got off to a slow start on the first day of the tournament. On Sunday the Sooners carded a 304 as a team and tied for 15th place (304, +16). Junior Hannah Screen led the Sooners on the first day with a 73 (+1).
"Today was a tough day for us," head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said in a Sunday press release after the first round concluded. "This round doesn't define us as a team. We need to keep our heads held high because there is still a lot of golf left this week."
The Sooners picked themselves up in the second round with a score of 287 Monday. This moved them up to 14th place in the tournament (591, +15). Junior Mikhaela Fortuna led the OU leaderboard Monday with a 69 (-3).
"As a whole, we played better today," Drouin-Luttrell said in a press release, recapping the second round. "We had some really good moments on the course and gave ourselves opportunities. We have one more day to build some positive momentum."
In the final round, the Sooners recorded a score of 290 to conclude the competition Tuesday. Fortuna led OU again with a score of 71 (-1). Redshirt Sophomore Maria Fernanda Martinez followed Fortuna with a score of 72 (E). After that, the Sooners were able to move themselves up again to a final placement of 13th place (881, +17).
Fortuna (217, +1) had a good outing representing the Sooners during the tournament. She missed the fall season for undisclosed reasons but didn’t seem to miss a beat in her first spring tournament, tying for 26th place individually.
Screen (218, +2) played very consistently by carding a 72 in two rounds during the tournament, and her performance tied for 31st individually. Martinez (220, +4) tied for 45th, and managed to record the third-lowest score of her career. Junior Libby Winans (227, +11) tied for 73rd, and senior Kaitlin Milligan (229, +13) tied for 79th.
"We've had a lot of adversity thrown at us over the last couple of weeks and haven't had the best practices,” Drouin-Luttrell said in a press release after the tournament, “but we'll keep working and get back to work and grow as a team."
The Sooners will take a couple weeks off before the Clover Cup International from March 12-14 in Mesa, Arizona.
