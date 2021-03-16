OU women's golf: No. 23 Sooners finish 5th in Clover Cup Invitational

No. 23 Oklahoma traveled to Mesa, Arizona over the weekend to play in the Clover Cup Invitational and finished in fifth place.
Junior Hannah Screen, senior Kaitlin Milligan, and junior Libby Winans each placed within the top-20 in the individual rankings, with Screen reaching 7th place, and Milligan and Winans sharing the 17th place spot.
In the first round of the competition, Oklahoma tied for sixth place with Colorado State (296, + 8). Milligan and senior Ellen Secor led the Sooners Friday, tying for the 19th spot in the individual rankings, with both of them finishing the day with 73 (+1).
"I'm pleased with the way that I finished today.” Milligan said in a press release Friday after the end of the competition. “I just had to miss it in the right spots with the greens being so firm. Staying patient with my putts because they were burning the edges all day, I know that some will fall tomorrow. Overall, I'm really happy with the energy that we brought today as a team."
On Saturday the Sooners had to battle against the rain and the wind on the course but were still able to move up one spot to catch the fifth position (584, +8). Screen led the team,hitting three consecutive birdies and moved up to 11th place with a 69 (-1). Milligan, junior Libby Winans, and redshirt sophomore Maria Fernanda Martinez all finished with a 73.
"Yesterday as a team we spoke about staying present and so today I just focused on hitting one shot at a time,” Screen said in a press release Saturday after the day concluded. I adjusted my course management slightly and committed to my putts. "I'll need to do the same things as today and be accurate into the greens to give me lots of birdie looks to move up tomorrow."
The Sooners went back to work Sunday and clinched the 5th place spot after the day ended (871, + 7). Screen led the team again Sunday after making an ace shot and back to back birdies.
Screen eventually finished the day with a 69 and ended the competition with a total score of 212 (-4). Milligan finished with a 72 and played very consistently throughout the competition for a 218 (+2). Winans followed suit with a 218 (+2) as well. Secor finished with a 225 (+9), and Martinez with a 227 (+11).
Next, the Sooners will play in The Bruzzy tournament held in Lantana, Texas on March 27-28.
"We made a few mistakes in the middle of the round that were costly, but overall we had a good day.” Coach Veronique Drouin-Luttell said in a press release after the event’s conclusion on Sunday. “I'm proud of Hannah, Libby and Kaitlin for finishing inside the top-20. We're excited to get back home to clean up some areas before competing again."
