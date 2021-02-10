You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's golf: Kaitlin Milligan accepts invitation to 2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Kaitlin Milligan

Then-sophomore OU golfer Kaitlin Milligan swings March 29, 2019.

 via Soonersports.com

Senior golfer Kaitlin Milligan is headed to compete in the second annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur in Georgia, OU announced in a Wednesday press release.

Milligan was selected among 85 amateur golfers chosen from around the world to compete in the tournament. Previously, Milligan received an invitation to compete in the 2020 ANWA, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19. The tournament is currently scheduled to take place from March 31-April 3, one week prior to the PGA Masters tournament taking place at the same venue.

Milligan finished the shortened 2019-2020 season with a program high season-stroke average of 71.40 and was named to Team USA’s Arnold Palmer Cup squad. In the 2018-2019 season, Milligan participated in the NCAA Women's Golf Championship and advanced into the second round of the tournament.

The Augusta-based tournament will see national television coverage provided by NBC Sports during the final round on April 3. The Golf Channel is also slated to provide full coverage and highlights of the tournament throughout the event.

"I'm so honored to get an invitation, and even more excited to play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur this year," Milligan said in the release. "We have had such a long break because of the pandemic and I'm so thankful to get the opportunity to play golf this year. The time off allowed me to get healthy and I once again feel confident in my game. I can't wait to get out there and see the course and environment. To get this opportunity is like a dream come true."

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments