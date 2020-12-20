OU women's basketball: Taylor Robertson scores 25 points, Sooners beat South Dakota, 80-73

In the first ever contest between both programs, the Sooners routed the South Dakota Coyotes in a 80-73 victory in Norman Sunday afternoon.
The Sooners generated a 19-13 lead in the first quarter, with the help of two three-pointers nailed by sophomore guard Gabby Gregory and another sunk by junior guard Taylor Robertson.
Exploiting the numerous missed shots by South Dakota in the second quarter, Oklahoma widened its lead to 40-26. OU’s double-digit lead was instigated by Robertson, who scored 11 of the team’s 21 points in the second quarter.
Producing few scoring plays in the third quarter, the Sooners’ double-digit lead got robbed by a shift in momentum by the Coyotes. Going into the final quarter of the game, the Sooners only held a five point advantage over South Dakota.
In the fourth quarter, the Sooners revived their commanding advantage over the Coyotes, ultimately sealing the win. Sophomore forward Liz Scott made two lay-ups, one of which she was fouled on, that solidified the win.
Robertson was the squad’s leading-scorer with 25 points. Following Robertson, junior guard Madi Williams made a strong statement with 19 points, after missing the last three games due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
The Sooners will have a week of rest before their next game, which is set to be on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CT against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The competition will be broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
