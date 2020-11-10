OU women's basketball: Taylor Robertson named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watchlist

Oklahoma shooting guard Taylor Robertson has been named to the watchlist for the 2020-21 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award for the second year in a row.
For the second consecutive season, @T_Rob30 has been named to the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which recognizes the top shooting guard in DI women's college basketball!📝 https://t.co/7b4WUGzjBj | #OUrWay pic.twitter.com/3nDkI0JF2J— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 10, 2020
The Drysdale Award is presented annually to the best female shooting guard in NCAA Division I.
In the 2019-20 season alone, Robertson averaged 19.1 points per game and knocked down an OU and Big 12 record 131 three pointers. Only in her second season, the OU shooting guard found herself in an elite group, joining former Sooner greats Courtney Paris and Aaryn Ellberg on OU’s all-time scoring list.
The recognition is Robertson’s second preseason award, as she was named to the All Big-12 team earlier this year. The Drysdale Award watchlist will be narrowed down to 10 players in early February.
