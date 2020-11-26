You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's basketball: Sooners withdraw from Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sherri Coale

OU Head Coach Sherri Coale reacts after a call by a referee during the game against Texas Tech on March 7.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The OU women’s basketball team announced its withdrawal from the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Due to not meeting the player availability threshold because of contact tracing and opt-outs, the team won’t be able to travel to and participate in the Nov. 28–30 tournament in South Dakota. The Sooners were set to take on No. 21 Gonzaga, No. 1 South Carolina, and South Dakota in the event.

The cancellation announcement comes on the heels of the OU football and men’s basketball programs’ pausing of activities and postponement of upcoming games due to COVID-19. The women's basketball program subsequently announced team activities have not been paused, but have been altered to provide for better social distancing and monitoring.

The women’s basketball team will look to resume its season at Georgia on Dec. 6 after a 97-85 home loss to Houston in its season opener Wednesday.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments