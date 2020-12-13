OU women's basketball: Sooners top Texas State, 52-40, pick up first win of season

In their return to Lloyd Noble Center after a trip to Kansas, the Sooners took down the Texas State Bobcats, 52-40, Sunday afternoon for their first win of the season.
Junior guard Taylor Robertson sank a 3-pointer to put the Sooners on the board first. OU then had a scoring drought until 1:41 left in the first quarter when Robertson hit another 3 and freshman guard Skylar Vann followed suit with another. All of Oklahoma’s nine points in the first quarter came from made 3-pointers as it trailed the Bobcats, 11-9, at the end of the period.
In the first minutes of the second quarter, the Sooners began to find their rhythm after freshman guard Nevaeh Tot drove the ball down the middle to score 2 and tie the game up. OU snatched the lead, 21-18, heading into halftime despite playing with only six players due to COVID-19 contact tracing for the second-straight game.
Opening up the second half of play, sophomore forward Liz Scott stole the ball from the Bobcats and took it down the court for a layup. Scott’s 2-pointer laid the foundation for the Sooners to go on a 10-0 run.
Leading the Bobcats 40-28 into the fourth quarter, the Sooners sustained their momentum and won the game, 52-40. Sophomore guard Gabby Gregory led the way for the OU with 16 points. Right behind Gregory, Tot put up 12 points and Vann put up 11.
The Sooners will be back in Lloyd Noble Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday to square off against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on FOX Sports Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.