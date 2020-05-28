OU women's basketball: Sooners to play Georgia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Sooners will play Georgia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Dec. 6, the Big 12 announced Thursday.
📢 Announcing the matchups for next season's SEC/Big 12 𝙒𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣'𝙨 Basketball Challenge! 🏀➡️ https://t.co/QVGphYRKOv#Big12WBB #Th12isWBB pic.twitter.com/XMUVEjDBk3— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 28, 2020
OU will be on the road playing at Georgia, a year removed from a 22-point home victory over then-No. 25 LSU in the 2019 challenge. This will be the sixth meeting between OU and Georgia, the Bulldogs leading the all-time series 4-1.
Georgia finished the 2019 season with a 17-14 record, and was eliminated in the Southeastern Conference Tournament by No. 1 South Carolina.
The Sooners return all five starters from last season, including Taylor Robertson, who led the nation in made 3-point shots.
