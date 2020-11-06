OU women's basketball: Sooners to participate in Women's Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

The Sooners were selected as one of four teams to compete in the Women’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from Nov. 28-30.
The #Sooners have been selected as part of the four-team field for the Women's Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic to be held in Sioux Falls, S.D., Nov. 28-30.📝 https://t.co/4aWlJKDsFR | #OUrWay pic.twitter.com/J7VhCtTbb7— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 6, 2020
In addition to Oklahoma, preseason top-ranked South Carolina, South Dakota, and Gonzaga will participate in the tournament, which will be televised on streaming service FloHoops.
The tournament will immediately follow the Sooners’ home opener against Houston in Norman on Nov. 25.
OU is coming off a season in which it would have missed the NCAA tournament should it have been played, but the Sooners look to return in 2021 with sharpshooting junior guard Taylor Robertson leading the way.
