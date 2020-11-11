OU women's basketball: Sooners sign Norman High product Kelbie Washington

The Sooners’ 2021 class signed Norman High School product Kelbie Washington, the team announced on Wednesday.
Bringing the electricity is what she does best. A 5-7 guard from right here in Norman, @kelw35 is a Sooner! #OUrWay pic.twitter.com/WZ8aDbOrUK— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 11, 2020
Washington, a senior, has officially signed to continue her basketball career for her hometown team.
During her high school tenure, Washington averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists during her junior season. Additionally, she helped pave the way to the Lady Tigers’ state championship title in 2019.
