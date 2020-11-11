You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's basketball: Sooners sign Norman High product Kelbie Washington

Sherri Coale

Head Coach Sherri Coale talks to Referee during the game against Texas Tech on Mar. 7.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The Sooners’ 2021 class signed Norman High School product Kelbie Washington, the team announced on Wednesday.

Washington, a senior, has officially signed to continue her basketball career for her hometown team.

During her high school tenure, Washington averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists during her junior season. Additionally, she helped pave the way to the Lady Tigers’ state championship title in 2019.

 

