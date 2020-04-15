OU women's basketball: Sooners sign 3-star forward Heavenly Greer

Heavenly Greer, a 6-foot-3-inch 3-star recruit and the No. 29 forward in the nation according to ESPN, has signed with the Sooners' 2020 class, head coach Sherri Coale announced Wednesday.
Please join us in welcoming forward Heavenly Greer! 🏀McDonald's All-America Game nominee 🏀ESPN Hoopgurlz No. 23 forward🏀Prospects Nation No. 59🏀 Averaged 26 points, 15 rebounds, seven blocks, five steals and seven assists per game as a senior✍ https://t.co/67qCSfNpQZ pic.twitter.com/KoVOARv23Y— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) April 15, 2020
Greer posted a statline of 26 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, seven blocks and five steals per game in her senior year at Ganesha High School in Pomona, California.
"Heavenly Greer is going to be a tremendous addition to our roster," Coale said in a press release. “Her ceiling as a Division I basketball player will be really high.”
Greer, the 5A Player of the Year in her district, was also a First-Team All-Area selection and California All-State nominee. She joins 3-star point guard Navaeh Tot in the signing class.
