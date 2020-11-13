OU women's basketball: Sooners sign 2021 guard Kaley Perkins

Thursday, the Sooners signed 6-foot-1 guard Kaley Perkins from their class of 2021 prospects.
A complete package player and a triple threat on the offensive end, @kaleyperkins23 is a true playmaker. Join us in welcoming the 6-1 guard from Houston!#OUrWay pic.twitter.com/3HEFEmOEHp— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 12, 2020
From Langham Creek High School in Houston, Texas, Perkins posted an average of 11.7 points, 1.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks in her high school career.
Perkins joins Norman High School’s Kelbie Washington in the Sooners’ class of 2021 tandem that has already put pen to paper.
