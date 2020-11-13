You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's basketball: Sooners sign 2021 guard Kaley Perkins

Sherri Coale

OU Head Coach Sherri Coale during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 11.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Thursday, the Sooners signed 6-foot-1 guard Kaley Perkins from their class of 2021 prospects.

From Langham Creek High School in Houston, Texas, Perkins posted an average of 11.7 points, 1.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks in her high school career.

Perkins joins Norman High School’s Kelbie Washington in the Sooners’ class of 2021 tandem that has already put pen to paper.

