OU women's basketball: Sooners sign 2021 forward Emma Svoboda

The Sooners signed 6-foot-3 forward and center Emma Svoboda from their class of 2021 recruits on Friday afternoon.

Svoboda is from La Quinta High School in La Quinta, California, where she posted an average of 15.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in her high school career. 

Svoboda joins Norman High School’s Kelbie Washington and Langham Creek High School’s Kaley Perkins in the Sooners’ 2021 class of signees.

