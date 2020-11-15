OU women's basketball: Sooners sign 2021 forward Bre'yon White

After several days of adding members to their 2021 signing class, the Sooners picked up six-foot forward Bre’yon White to complete their early signing period additions on Sunday.
The 2021 signing class is complete! Welcome @BreMode7! #OUrWay pic.twitter.com/zzXmf2h2Qd— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 15, 2020
During her four years at Shadow Creek High School in Houston, Texas, White impressively averaged 11.1 points, 0.5 assists, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks.
White joins Kaley Perkins, Emma Svoboda, and Kelbie Washington in the group of 2021 commits who have signed in recent days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.