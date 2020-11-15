You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's basketball: Sooners sign 2021 forward Bre'yon White

Sherri Coale

Head coach Sherri Coale coaches at the game against Kansas State on Feb. 16.

 Ray Bahner/ The Daily

After several days of adding members to their 2021 signing class, the Sooners picked up six-foot forward Bre’yon White to complete their early signing period additions on Sunday.

During her four years at Shadow Creek High School in Houston, Texas, White impressively averaged 11.1 points, 0.5 assists, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks.

White joins Kaley Perkins, Emma Svoboda, and Kelbie Washington in the group of 2021 commits who have signed in recent days.

