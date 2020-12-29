OU women's basketball: Sooners roll offensively in dominant 107-64 win over UAPB

In their final game in 2020 and their last nonconference game of the season, the Sooners (3-4, 0-2 Big 12) glided past the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lady Lions (1-5), 107-64, Tuesday night in Norman.
Within the first two minutes of the contest, OU impressively went on a 12-0 run. Junior guard Taylor Robertson sank four 3-pointers in the first quarter, and did not miss a single attempt. Oklahoma’s offense handed it a double-digit lead, with a scorer of 36-22 at the end of the first quarter.
Robertson’s three 3s, and two other 3s made by freshmen guards Nevaeh Tot and Skylar Vann in the second quarter helped OU run away from its opponent. Robertson scored 21 points in the half and the Sooners went into halftime with a commanding 61-30 advantage.
In the third quarter, sophomore guard Gabby Gregory shined with two 3s made and 8 points. Going into the final quarter, OU nursed an 85-50 lead over UAPB. Closing in on its third win of the season in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma reached 100 points for the first time since Dec. 16, 2017, when it defeated New Mexico, 105-63.
Robertson’s seven total 3-pointers allowed her to tie the team lead with 23 points. Accompanying Robertson, Gregory went 4-for-6 from the 3-point line and also ended with 23 points.
The Sooners will be ringing in the new year with a home contest against Kansas State at 7 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports Oklahoma.
