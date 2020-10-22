You are the owner of this article.
OU women's basketball: Sooners rank No. 7 in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Sherri Coale

OU women's basketball head coach Sherri Coale during a basketball practice Jan. 17.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma is ranked No. 7 in the Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll for the 2020-21 season, the conference announced Thursday.

The Sooners are coming off a season where they finished 12-18 on the season and 5-13 in the conference. The team received 33 points in the poll.

Last year's conference champion Baylor (81 points, nine first place votes) ranked first in the poll. Texas (73 points, one first place vote) took the second spot, closely followed by Iowa State (69 points) at third. Kansas State (50 points) and West Virginia (45 points) round out the top five. Just ahead of Oklahoma at sixth is Texas Tech (36 points), and Oklahoma State (26 votes) ranked just behind at eighth. TCU (23 points) and Kansas (14 points) round out the conference at ninth and tenth.

The 2020-21 season opens on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The schedule will be announced at a later date.

 

