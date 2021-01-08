You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's basketball: Sooners postpone games vs TCU, at Texas due to injury, COVID-19 protocols

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Sherri Coale

OU Head Coach Sherri Coale during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 11.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The OU women’s basketball team’s games slated for Saturday, Jan. 9 and Tuesday, Jan. 12 have been postponed, the program announced Friday.

The postponement of the games, against TCU and at Texas, respectively, are due to COVID-19 protocols and injury issues within the program, keeping OU from meeting the Big 12’s roster thresholds. The program will work with the Big 12 Conference to determine when the two contests can be played.

Oklahoma has been on a tightrope all season, having only nine active players on its roster due to opt-outs related to COVID-19.

For now, the Sooners (4-5, 1-3 Big 12) will look ahead to traveling to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments