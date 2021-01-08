OU women's basketball: Sooners postpone games vs TCU, at Texas due to injury, COVID-19 protocols

The OU women’s basketball team’s games slated for Saturday, Jan. 9 and Tuesday, Jan. 12 have been postponed, the program announced Friday.
The OU WBB games against TCU in Norman on Saturday, Jan. 9 and at Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 12 have been postponed due to injury and COVID-19 protocols.OU will work with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the games.➡️ https://t.co/TPbBHN3oLL pic.twitter.com/Re2sAHQc08— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 8, 2021
🗓️ 🖊️#Big12WBB 𝚜𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚕𝚎 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎: @OU_WBBall's games against @TCUWbasketball on Saturday, Jan. 9 and at @TexasWBB on Tuesday, Jan. 12 have been postponed.➡️ https://t.co/uJrbDd5YQs pic.twitter.com/yBlAzBN5ZJ— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 8, 2021
The postponement of the games, against TCU and at Texas, respectively, are due to COVID-19 protocols and injury issues within the program, keeping OU from meeting the Big 12’s roster thresholds. The program will work with the Big 12 Conference to determine when the two contests can be played.
Oklahoma has been on a tightrope all season, having only nine active players on its roster due to opt-outs related to COVID-19.
For now, the Sooners (4-5, 1-3 Big 12) will look ahead to traveling to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
