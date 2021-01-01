You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's basketball: Sooners move Jan. 16 game against West Virginia up to Jan. 3

Gabby Gregory

Then-freshman Guard Gabby Gregory prepares to shoot a freethrow against Kansas on Feb. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Following the postponement of OU’s matchup with Kansas State previously scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2 due to COVID-19, the Sooners' will play West Virginia on Sunday, Jan. 3 in Norman.

Oklahoma’s game against WVU (6-2, 0-2 Big 12) was initially planned for Jan. 16, but has been moved up to 2 p.m. CT Sunday and will be featured on SoonerSports.tv and the Sooner Sports Radio Network.

Sunday will mark OU’s (3-4, 0-2) third conference game of 2020 after it finished non-conference play with a dominant 107-64 victory over Arkansas Pine Bluff on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

