OU women's basketball: Sooners' Jan. 2 game vs Kansas State postponed due to COVID-19

Sherri Coale

OU women's basketball head coach Sherri Coale coaches Feb. 16.

 Ray Bahner/ The Daily

The Oklahoma women’s basketball team’s matchup against Kansas State slated for Saturday has been postponed, the program announced Wednesday.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Wildcats paused team activities, and postponed their game against the Sooners at the Lloyd Noble Center and their Jan. 5 home game against West Virginia. OU and K-State will work with the Big 12 Conference to determine a new date to clash in the future.

The Sooners look ahead to Jan. 6 when they will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on ESPN+.

