OU women's basketball: Sooners' Jan. 2 game vs Kansas State postponed due to COVID-19

The Oklahoma women’s basketball team’s matchup against Kansas State slated for Saturday has been postponed, the program announced Wednesday.
In accordance with Big 12 Conference women's basketball interruption guidelines, the Kansas State at Oklahoma game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Oklahoma and Kansas State will work with the Big 12 to reschedule. pic.twitter.com/z4dEabK0en— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 30, 2020
🗓️ 🖊️#Big12WBB 𝚜𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚕𝚎 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎: @KStateWBB games against @OU_WBBall and @WVUWBB have been postponed.➡️ https://t.co/M0RmXDssb2 pic.twitter.com/ULKQaUbBGZ— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 30, 2020
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Wildcats paused team activities, and postponed their game against the Sooners at the Lloyd Noble Center and their Jan. 5 home game against West Virginia. OU and K-State will work with the Big 12 Conference to determine a new date to clash in the future.
The Sooners look ahead to Jan. 6 when they will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.