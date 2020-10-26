OU women's basketball: Sooners finalize 2020-2021 conference schedule

The Sooners released their finalized Big 12 Conference schedule for the 2020-2021 season on Monday.
Schedule complete ✅ The 2020-21 #Big12WBB slate is here! OU kicks off conference play Dec. 10 at Kansas. 📝 https://t.co/9ocp3zhza5 | #OUrWay pic.twitter.com/MUEn1QQqK8— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) October 26, 2020
OU opens up conference play Dec. 10. at Kansas, then travels home Dec. 15. to host the first bedlam matchup of the season against Oklahoma State. The Sooners then welcome Kansas State at home on Jan. 2. before going on the road to face Texas Tech on Jan. 6.
Oklahoma will then face TCU at home on Jan. 9. Before going on the road to Austin on Jan. 12 to play Texas. The Sooners will return home to the Lloyd Noble Center on Jan. 16 to take on West Virginia.
The Oklahoma squad goes on a back-to-back road trip to Iowa State on Jan. 19 and to Baylor Jan. 23, before coming home to host Kansas on Jan. 27.
The Sooners will then go away to face Kansas State on Jan. 31, before playing Texas at home on Feb. 3. The second matchup of the bedlam series will occur when OU travels to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State on Feb. 6, before returning home to face Iowa State on Feb. 9 and going away to take on West Virginia on Feb. 14.
Oklahoma then wraps up its Big 12 conference slate with a pair of home games against Texas Tech on Feb. 19. and Baylor on Feb. 20., with their final regular season game being against TCU on Feb. 24.
The Sooners will look to improve on their 5-13 conference record from last season – which was the second worst record in the Big 12 – and embark on a successful season.
