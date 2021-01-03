OU women's basketball: Sooners fall to West Virginia, 90-72, despite Madi Williams' record 45 points

In their first game of 2021 and third conference game of the season, the Oklahoma Sooners (3-5, 0-3 Big 12) suffered through an abysmal 92-70 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2, 1-2) in Norman Sunday afternoon.
During the first quarter, the Sooners got off to a rough start against the Mountaineers, shooting 33 percent overall and 25 percent from three. Junior forward Madi Williams was OU’s only form of offense — other than a three pointer from sophomore guard Gabby Gregory — as she accounted for ten of the 13 Sooner points in the first. West Virginia handily led Oklahoma, 25-13, at the end of the quarter.
The Sooners’ defense got active in the second quarter, limiting the Mountaineers to 14 points and a 16.7 3-point percentage. Oklahoma’s offense relied on another impressive scoring performance from Williams, accounting for 12 of the Sooners’ 24 points. Junior guard Taylor Robertson and Gregory contributed three and four points apiece, helping bring the Mountaineer lead down to 39-37 at halftime.
West Virginia got off to fast start again in the third, much like in the first quarter, going on a 4-0 run. Offensively, the Sooners didn’t see much production other than from Williams, who had 14 points in the quarter and a new career high of 36 in the game at that point. Gregory was the only other scorer in the quarter with three points. West Virginia led Oklahoma, 64-57, going into the fourth.
The fourth quarter wasn’t much different for the Sooners. They struggled to keep West Virginia’s offense at bay, allowing 23 points on 57 percent shooting in the period. For Oklahoma, Williams finished her career performance with a single-game program-record 45 points on 17-of-30 shooting. She also scored the most points of any NCAA player in a game this season. Despite coming within six points during the fourth, the Sooners could not complete the comeback.
Oklahoma’s next game is against Texas Tech (6-3, 1-2) on Wednesday, Jan 6. at 6 p.m. CT in Lubbock, Texas.
