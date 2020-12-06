OU women's basketball: Sooners fall to Georgia, 93-80, in first 2020 road game

In their first trip to Athens, Georgia since 2009, the Oklahoma Sooners (0-2) came up short to the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (4-0), 93-80, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Sunday.
Junior forward Madi Williams delivered another exceptional offensive performance, as she accounted for 10 of Oklahoma’s 22 points in the first quarter and walked off the court with 21 points.
Sophomore guard Gabby Gregory also held a strong influence in the Sooners’ success on the offensive side of the ball, with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting. And when the Sooners needed it the most, junior guard Taylor Robertson’s red-hot three-point skills were impactful to OU’s comeback.
The prosperity at the three-point line kept Oklahoma in contention, as it impressively held a 61.5 percent three point percentage. In addition, at the three-point line, freshman guard and Oklahoma native Skylar Vann scored her first points as a Sooner and finished with eight points in the contest.
Going into the fourth quarter, the game was tied 67-67, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to run away with the win.
The Sooners will travel to Lawrence to clash with their first conference opponent of the season, the Kansas Jayhawks, on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now/ESPN +.
