OU women's basketball: Sooners drop Big 12 opener in 74-64 loss to Kansas

In their first conference showdown of the season, the Oklahoma Sooners (0-3, 0-1 Big 12) slipped up against the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1, 1-0 Big 12) in a 74-64 loss in Lawrence, Kansas on Thursday.
The game remained competitive, as one of the biggest leads of the night was Oklahoma’s six point lead in the second quarter. Eventually, with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks were able to sustain an advantage and pull away with the win.
In the well-matched competition, sophomore guard Gabby Gregory was responsible for eight of Oklahoma’s 14 points in the first quarter. Gregory’s offensive momentum resulted in her scoring 22 points and being the team’s leading scorer for the night.
Following Gregory, sophomore forward Liz Scott was a strong offensive presence for the Sooners, as she impressively hoisted 10 rebounds and 10 points. Junior guard Taylor Robertson and freshman guard Nevaeh Tot also scored 10 points each.
Overall, the Sooners delivered a 64.3 free throw percentage and 38 total rebounds and 11 assists. Despite these exceptional statistics, the Jayhawks were able to capitalize on the Sooners’ lack of player availability — which was at six players traveling to Lawrence — and 16 total turnovers to sneak past the Sooners.
Oklahoma will be back in action at 2 p.m. CT this Sunday, Dec. 13 against the Texas State Bobcats at the Lloyd Noble Center.
