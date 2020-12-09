You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's basketball: Sooners add South Dakota to non-conference slate

Sherri Coale

OU Head Coach Sherri Coale reacts after a call by a referee during the game against Texas Tech on March 7.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Sooners announced an update in their schedule Wednesday, adding a home game against South Dakota Coyotes on Sunday, Dec. 20.

This will be the first meeting between the Sooners and Coyotes. Oklahoma (0-2) was originally scheduled to play South Dakota in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic on Nov. 30 but had to withdraw from the tournament due to COVID-19.

The game will be televised on Sooner Sports TV through Fox Sports Oklahoma, and will be broadcasted on Sooner Sports Radio Network. Additionally, the game will be attached to OU’s season ticket package that can be accessed through the SoonerSports2Go mobile app.

 

