OU women's basketball: Sooners add South Dakota to non-conference slate

The Sooners announced an update in their schedule Wednesday, adding a home game against South Dakota Coyotes on Sunday, Dec. 20.
🚨 Schedule update 🚨The #Sooners will host South Dakota on Dec. 20 at LNC.Full details ➡️ https://t.co/ygJUs2HY2e pic.twitter.com/QaiWBchjXw— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 9, 2020
This will be the first meeting between the Sooners and Coyotes. Oklahoma (0-2) was originally scheduled to play South Dakota in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic on Nov. 30 but had to withdraw from the tournament due to COVID-19.
The game will be televised on Sooner Sports TV through Fox Sports Oklahoma, and will be broadcasted on Sooner Sports Radio Network. Additionally, the game will be attached to OU’s season ticket package that can be accessed through the SoonerSports2Go mobile app.
