OU women's basketball: Sooner legend Courtney Paris becomes assistant coach

  • Updated
Courtney Paris

Courtney Paris (left) speaks about the 2009 Final Four Nov. 10, 2017.

 Clark Safely/The Daily

Decorated Oklahoma center Courtney Paris is joining the Sooners as an assistant coach, the program announced Wednesday.

Paris replaced Coquese Washington on the staff.

Paris is the Sooners' all-time leader in points (2,729) and rebounds (2,034), and finished her career in Norman averaging 19.9 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. She holds the NCAA record for most consecutive double-doubles with 112 games.

"Courtney Paris loves Oklahoma women's basketball," Oklahoma head coach Sherri Coale said in a press release. "She has a heart for the journey of the collegiate athlete and a tremendous vat of basketball knowledge to share as, professionally, she has played with and for some of the greatest minds in our game."

Paris was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft, and is a WNBA champion as a member of the Seattle Storm in 2018. In her professional career, she's played for WNBA teams such as the Storm, Sacramento Monarchs, Atlanta Dream, Tulsa Shock and Dallas Wings.

At Oklahoma she was the Big 12 Player of the Year three times and was the first ever four-time AP Player of the Year in women's basketball, while also leading Oklahoma to the Final Four in 2009.

Correction: This post was updated at 11:02 p.m. May 13 to reflect the correct college stats for Courtney Paris. 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

