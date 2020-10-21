OU women's basketball: Sooner guard Taylor Roberston named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Oklahoma junior guard Taylor Robertson was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team by the conference on Wednesday. Junior forward Madi Williams and senior guard Ana Llanusa were named as honorable mentions.
Robertson led the Sooners in points-per-game last season with 19.1, and broke multiple 3-point shooting records. Robertson broke the Big 12 single-season 3-point record with 131 threes, leading the nation in made three-pointers as well as threes per game (4.37).
Williams scored 16.1 points-per-game last season and led the sooners in rebounds averaging 7.3 rebounds-per-game.
Llanusa averaged 15.4 points per game last season. Llanusa also led the Big 12 in steals per game (2.26). Llanusa missed seven games due to injury last season. Llanusa will miss the 2020-21 season due to injury.
The women’s college basketball season will open on Nov. 25. The schedule will be announced at a later date.
