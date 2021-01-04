You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's basketball: Madi Williams named Big 12 Player of the Week

Madi Williams

Then-sophomore guard Madi Williams during the game against Texas Tech on Mar. 7.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU junior forward Madi Williams was named Big 12 Player of the Week Monday after her record-breaking 45-point performance against West Virginia Sunday.

Williams was 17-of-30 from the floor against the Mountaineers, making three 3-pointers and 8-of-9 free throws while providing the majority of OU's offense in a 90-72 loss.

Williams' scored the most points by a Division I women's player this season, and she also broke the OU single-game points record of 43 record formerly held by Sooner legend and current assistant coach Courtney Paris.

The Sooner forward is now averaging a team high 25.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Her and the Sooners next game is against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 6:00p.m. CT. 

