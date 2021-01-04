OU women's basketball: Madi Williams named Big 12 Player of the Week

OU junior forward Madi Williams was named Big 12 Player of the Week Monday after her record-breaking 45-point performance against West Virginia Sunday.
Madi Williams set the @OU_WBBall single-game scoring record dropping 4️⃣5️⃣ points against West Virginia. Her 4️⃣5️⃣ points were good for the most by a Division I women’s basketball player this season. @madi_wms is the #Big12WBB Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/iAsP514e4L— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 4, 2021
Turn us up‼️@madi_wms has been named #Big12WBB Player of the Week after a record-breaking, 45-point performance Sunday.🏆 https://t.co/wdzArFfqjk | #OUrWay pic.twitter.com/YguiWu4jTX— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 4, 2021
Williams was 17-of-30 from the floor against the Mountaineers, making three 3-pointers and 8-of-9 free throws while providing the majority of OU's offense in a 90-72 loss.
Williams' scored the most points by a Division I women's player this season, and she also broke the OU single-game points record of 43 record formerly held by Sooner legend and current assistant coach Courtney Paris.
The Sooner forward is now averaging a team high 25.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Her and the Sooners next game is against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 6:00p.m. CT.
