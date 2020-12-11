You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's basketball: Former Sooner guard Stacey Dales to be inducted into Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame

Stacey Dales with Sherri Coale

Stacey Dales was honored during a ceremony on Nov. 21 at Lloyd Noble Center. Dales seen here with head coach Sherri Coale watches as #21 was raised to the rafters and officially retired. Dales was a member of the 2002 Final IV championship team. 

 Jacqueline Eby/The Daily

Stacey Dales, a four-year starting guard for the Sooners through 1998-2002, announced Thursday night that she will be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

During her tenure at OU, Dales scored a stout 1,920 career points, played 132 games, and received the titles of the 2001 and 2002 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year and two time first team All-American. Additionally, Dales is the Big 12’s all-time career assist leader.

After her time at OU, in the 2002 WNBA Draft, Dales was drafted No. 3 overall by the Washington Mystics. Now, she is a reporter for NFL Network and did basketball play-by-play for Fox Sports last season.

Once inducted, Dales will join the likes of Sooner head coach Sherri Coale and OU men’s basketball forward Stacey King, who are both being inducted in the hall’s 2020 class in April.

