OU women's basketball: Assistant coach Courtney Paris set to make $110,000 annually, pending regents approval

The OU Board of Regents will decide the salary of newly hired Oklahoma women's basketball coach Courtney Paris in its meeting Thursday. The agenda, released Wednesday, says the regents will decide upon an annual salary of $110,000.

The regents meeting starts at 3 p.m. CT virtually.

Head coach Sherri Coale hired Paris, Coale's former star center, on May 13 after the departure of former assistant coach Coquese Washington.

In Paris' time with OU, she accumulated 2,729 points and 2,034 rebounds, a program record that still stands. Paris was the No. 7 pick of the WNBA, and retired from a decade-long professional basketball career this year.

