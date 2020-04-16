OU women's basketball: Aspen Williston, Chloe Bloom enter transfer portal, per report

Sophomore center Aspen Williston and redshirt freshman center Chloe Bloom have entered the transfer portal, The Norman Transcript reported on Thursday. 

The two are the Sooners' only two centers on the roster. The news comes one day after signing 3-star 2020 forward Heavenly Greer.

Williston, who attended Broken Bow High School, averaged 6.3 minutes and 2.8 points across 19 games this season.

Bloom, a Sydney, Australia native, played a total of 14 minutes in four games this year. 

