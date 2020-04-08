OU women's basketball: 4-star point guard Kelbie Washington commits to OU

Sherri Coale

Head coach Sherri Coale coaches at the game against Kansas State on Feb. 16.

 Ray Bahner/ The Daily

Norman High School point guard Kelbie Washington has committed to OU, she announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

ESPN rates Washington as a four-star recruit and the No. 60 player in the class of 2021. MaxPreps tabs her as No. 38 in her class.

She led Norman High to a 24-1 record last season, averaging 15.3 points per game, 4.4 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4.5 steals.

Washington, the top-ranked player in Oklahoma according to ESPN, also had offers from Oklahoma State, Army and Wichita State.

