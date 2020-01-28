OU women's tennis: Assistant coach Parker Ross dies at 36

The OU Athletics Department announced in a press release on Tuesday that women's tennis assistant coach Parker Ross died on Friday, Jan. 24, after suffering a stroke. He was 36.
"Parker was like an angel to our program," head coach Audra Cohen said in the press release. "He shared his genuine positivity with everyone around him and we are so grateful for his profound impact on our Sooner family. Parker's life inspires us all to live our passion."
Ross joined the staff in August of 2019 after having served as the men's head coach at Butler from 2012-13 and 2017-18.
"We send our most heartfelt condolences to Parker's family," said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. "There is no way to prepare for a sudden loss like this one so our prayer is for healing and comfort at a most difficult time."
The Sooners honored Ross in their 4-2 win over Rice on Jan. 26 by wearing a sticker that had Ross' name and an Indonesian phrase that translates to "little by little." The press release says it's a phrase Ross lived by, and it's even tattooed on him.
Ross' memorial service will be held on Feb. 28 in Indianapolis, per the press release.
