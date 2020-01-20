You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Sooners unveil 2019 NCAA championship banner

Kindler

Coach K.J. Kindler watches one of her gymnasts perform March 3, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Prior to their 2020 home opener against No. 19 Arkansas on Monday afternoon, the defending NCAA champion Sooners unveiled their 2019 NCAA Championship banner to the electric crowd of fans at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Motivated by the passing of team athletic trainer Jenn Richardson's husband Dave, the Sooners capped a dominant undefeated season with a NCAA title in 2019.

No. 1 Oklahoma has yet to lose a meet in 2020, and will be looking for its second consecutive championship come April.

