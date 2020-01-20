OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Sooners unveil 2019 NCAA championship banner

Prior to their 2020 home opener against No. 19 Arkansas on Monday afternoon, the defending NCAA champion Sooners unveiled their 2019 NCAA Championship banner to the electric crowd of fans at the Lloyd Noble Center.
And there it is in all its glory! #Sooners hoist the 2019 NCAA Championship Banner. pic.twitter.com/5lOZP2tVw0— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) January 20, 2020
Motivated by the passing of team athletic trainer Jenn Richardson's husband Dave, the Sooners capped a dominant undefeated season with a NCAA title in 2019.
No. 1 Oklahoma has yet to lose a meet in 2020, and will be looking for its second consecutive championship come April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.