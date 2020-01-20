You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Maggie Nichols score perfect 10.0 on vault for second-straight meet

Maggie Nichols on vault

Freshman Maggie Nichols prepares to land her flip from the vault during the match against the UCLA Bruins Jan. 15. The Sooners won over the Bruins 198.025-196.825.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Maggie Nichols set the Lloyd Noble Center on fire on Monday afternoon in No. 1 Oklahoma's home opener against No. 19 Arkansas with a perfect 10.0 on vault for the second consecutive week.

The feat was Nichols' 19th career perfect score. Nichols also had a flawless 10.0 in the same event last week in OU's win over No. 5 Alabama.

OU leads Arkansas 49.525-49.250 after the first rotation.

