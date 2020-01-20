OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Maggie Nichols score perfect 10.0 on vault for second-straight meet

Maggie Nichols set the Lloyd Noble Center on fire on Monday afternoon in No. 1 Oklahoma's home opener against No. 19 Arkansas with a perfect 10.0 on vault for the second consecutive week.
SHE DID IT AGAIN!!!!!!! @MagsGotSwag12 with the BACK-TO-BACK PERFECT 10s! pic.twitter.com/AdCqQ9liSz— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 20, 2020
The feat was Nichols' 19th career perfect score. Nichols also had a flawless 10.0 in the same event last week in OU's win over No. 5 Alabama.
OU leads Arkansas 49.525-49.250 after the first rotation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.