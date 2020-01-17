You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Maggie Nichols Perfect 10.0 on vault against Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sophmore Maggie Nichols vault

Sophmore Maggie Nichols finishes her vault routine Feb. 23

 Caleb Weller/ The Daily

Star senior gymnast Maggie Nichols earned her first perfect 10.0 of 2020 with a stellar performance on vault in No. 1 Oklahoma's meet with No. 9 Alabama on Friday night.

The feat is Nichols 18th perfect score of her college career, and her sixth on vault. The Sooners posted a score 49.625 in the event, the third best mark on vault in program history.

OU leads the Crimson Tide 99.200 to 98.675 entering the third rotation.

