OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Maggie Nichols' perfect 10 on senior night

Senior Maggie Nichols helped No. 1 Oklahoma to a strong start against No. 5 Michigan on senior night at the Lloyd Noble Center with a perfect 10.0 on vault.
IT'S A SENIOR NIGHT PERFECT 10 FOR MAGGIE NICHOLS! pic.twitter.com/0XgkBfkXMq— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 7, 2020
The flawless tally was Nichols' 22nd career perfect 10.0, her fifth this year overall and fourth on vault this season.
Her performance was the exclamation point on the fourth-best team vault score in program history, and propelled OU to a 49.675-49.150 lead at the end of the first rotation.
