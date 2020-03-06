You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Maggie Nichols' perfect 10 on senior night

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols performs her vault routine during the Sooners meet against West Virginia and Texas Woman’s University Feb. 14.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Senior Maggie Nichols helped No. 1 Oklahoma to a strong start against No. 5 Michigan on senior night at the Lloyd Noble Center with a perfect 10.0 on vault.

The flawless tally was Nichols' 22nd career perfect 10.0, her fifth this year overall and fourth on vault this season.

Her performance was the exclamation point on the fourth-best team vault score in program history, and propelled OU to a 49.675-49.150 lead at the end of the first rotation.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments