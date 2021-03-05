OU women’s gymnastics: WATCH Anastasia Webb score perfect 10 on beam on senior night

Senior Anastasia Webb scored a senior night perfect 10 in her final meet at the Lloyd Noble Center on Friday evening.
She just makes everything look 𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨. @AWebb_ wraps up the beam rotation with A PERFECT 10 ON SENIOR NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/7bdvCC5rH2— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 6, 2021
It’s Webb’s third career perfect 10, and her second of the year. Her first perfect 10 of 2021 came on vault at the Metroplex Challenge. Her other career perfect 10 was as a freshman in 2018, also on beam, at UCLA.
Webb’s perfect score led OU to a 49.625 on beam. After the third rotation, the Sooners lead Brigham Young University, 148.325-147.600.
