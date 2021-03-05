You are the owner of this article.
OU women’s gymnastics: WATCH Anastasia Webb score perfect 10 on beam on senior night

Anastasia Webb

Then-junior Anastasia Webb on the beam during the Sooners meet against West Virginia and Texas Woman’s University Feb. 14.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Senior Anastasia Webb scored a senior night perfect 10 in her final meet at the Lloyd Noble Center on Friday evening.

It’s Webb’s third career perfect 10, and her second of the year. Her first perfect 10 of 2021 came on vault at the Metroplex Challenge. Her other career perfect 10 was as a freshman in 2018, also on beam, at UCLA.

Webb’s perfect score led OU to a 49.625 on beam. After the third rotation, the Sooners lead Brigham Young University, 148.325-147.600.

