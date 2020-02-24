OU women's gymnastics: Vanessa Deniz overcomes injury to see success early in OU career

There was no apprehension in Vanessa Deniz’s mind as she prepared to take the floor on a Friday night at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
With Oklahoma holding a sizable lead over opponents Denver, Alabama and Georgia entering the final rotation of the 2020 Metroplex Challenge, OU head coach K.J. Kindler decided senior Maggie Nichols need not overexert herself.
In Nichols’ stead, Kindler turned to Deniz, a freshman from Millstone Township, New Jersey, who had just made her collegiate debut earlier that evening, competing on bars and beam.
“I know that whenever we’re put into that position, it’s because we’re ready for it, so I wasn’t nervous,” Deniz said. “I was more excited to do it because my coaches believed in me and my teammates believed in me enough to put me in that spot.”
Fueled by a love of gymnastics she fostered at a young age, Deniz’s hard work before her arrival at Oklahoma prepared her to answer the call. She waited a long time to see her dream of competing at a top-level school be fulfilled. She overcame a gruesome injury just to be in the lineup that night.
She was ready to go, and she showed it.
Deniz leaped, danced and tumbled her way to a 9.9, claiming a share of the floor crown in her first collegiate meet and delivering one of the heaviest blows in another Sooner victory.
It was a moment of exuberant celebration, both for her friends and family observing from afar and for the group from her previous gym watching her perform in person.
“She was so proud of herself,” said her sister, Destiny. “And it was everything I could have wished for her.”
‘A really fantastic gymnast’
At 3 years old, Vanessa watched gymnastics for the first time with the 2004 Summer Olympics on television, igniting her passion for the sport. She begged her mother, Mariela, to sign her up for gym, and her wish was granted. Destiny came along to train with her.
The two already shared a strong bond thanks to their shared hobbies of painting, shopping and their love for the beach. Together, they embarked on a long journey through the various levels of competition while encouraging each other every step of the way.
“I've always been really confident in myself, so I definitely would always help her with that,” Destiny said. “As for me, I feel like I've always been inspired by her work ethic. She trains so hard and she's so loyal to what she wants to do.”
Eventually, the pair found themselves under the tutelage of coaches Mike and Candy Krotchko when Vanessa reached a crossroads in her career.
“She was having a lot of doubts,” Candy said. “She was hitting that age where you’re going to push through or you're done.”
A change in scenery brought out the best in Vanessa. After attending public school for most of elementary school, she began homeschooling through the gym. She would arrive, run through one practice, then take classes online before practicing again.
Mariela said it was the best schedule Vanessa ever had, with her day finishing when some gymnasts would be starting practice. It allowed her to keep her own pace with both school and gym, which helped her to grow.
While her knack for gymnastics was undeniable, her coaches said Vanessa wasn’t the most polished gymnast when she began working with them. They had to teach her how to use her abilities in the right way and, once she learned what to do with her skills, her hard work helped her improve.
“She always had talent,” Mike said, “but what I like most about her is she's a hard worker and that's what pretty much got her through everything.”
Vanessa returned to public school for her sophomore year to reacclimate herself with traditional education as a step toward her hopes of going to a top collegiate gymnastics program.
She also switched gyms, taking her talents to Arena Gymnastics. There her hard work continued under the supervision of Ann and Valdi Kolasa.
“Everything we put in front of her, every drill, every extra conditioning, she just did it all, and she became a really fantastic gymnast,” Ann said. “The first year we had her was the first time she made it to nationals.”
Mariela said Vanessa had been trying to qualify for nationals for three years prior to her arrival at Arena. In 2017, she finally reached her desired destination, placing 7th on beam in the contest. From there, the rest of her goals fell in line.
In 2018, she was even better. She dominated regionals with first place finishes on bars, beam and floor and the top finish in the all-around on her way to nationals.
Following what had been the best meet of Vanessa’s career, Ann reached out to OU assistant coach Tom Haley to see if the Sooners still had a spot available. After receiving some video, Oklahoma’s coaches informed Ann of their interest.
Their intrigue grew after her breakout at 2018 nationals, where she placed fourth on vault, bars and floor and ninth in the all-around.
Ultimately, the Sooners gave her an offer at season’s end, and she accepted shortly thereafter. Her mother said the weekend-long official visit in October 2018 fortified her decision and made what she had accomplished even more surreal.
“Everything about it was incredible,” Mariela said. “Any time you saw her on the weekend her smile was bigger than her face.”
‘10 times more’
As Deniz prepared for her senior season, she was poised for her best year yet. Her coaches expected her to have a shot at winning nationals outright, until an accident derailed those hopes.
During a typical practice in January 2019, Deniz was transitioning from the high bar to the low bar, when a momentary lapse of concentration caused her to miss the high bar. She broke her fall with her arms, dislocating her right elbow and severing her UCL, an injury with the potential to end her career.
“The injury was devastating for all of us,” Valdi said. “When you hear something like this, a lot of thoughts go through your mind. Is she going to be okay? Will she be able to come back to gymnastics because of the injury?”
A resilient Deniz quickly answered those questions.
Though she wasn’t allowed to train, she was still at practice every day. She spent a great deal of time straightening her arm in an effort to ward off surgery and it worked. Through physical therapy, she fashioned the appendage back into good enough shape that an operation wasn’t needed.
In the minds of her coaches, there was now a glimmer of hope knowing she would likely be able to return to the sport she loved. Through the six month road of recovery, she exceeded expectations.
“From when that happened (K.J. Kindler) and (OU athletic trainer Jenn Richardson) were giving us a lot of help on the best way to bring her back and the best physical therapy and all that,” Ann said. “And every little ounce that she was giving, she did it 10 times more than anybody else. It got her to where she is.”
When Deniz departed for Oklahoma in June 2019, Ann said she had already returned to roughly 50 percent strength.
It was a start, and although it was still uncertain whether or not she would be able to compete for the Sooners in 2020, she continued to progress upon her arrival in Norman.
“Coming up to intersquad in December, you started to see the strength that she would have,” Kindler said. “I think that every week that goes by she gets stronger, and more confident, and more capable.”
Deniz returned to competition far quicker than anticipated, making her debut on that fateful January evening in Fort Worth. She was later named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for her efforts.
Finally healthy, her impact in the Sooners’ lineup continues on an every-meet basis. She’s won Big 12 Newcomer of the Week twice and has racked up career highs of 9.9 and 9.925 on bars and floor, respectively.
“She has such a library of skills on bars. What you see her competing, there's so much more depth behind that that she can draw from,” Mike said. “And on floor, it’s like vault, she has a lot of twisting skills where she's an excellent twister, and she has some elegant lines and is a good dancer and she can make that event really stand out for her as well.”
Vanessa has only performed on beam once as a Sooner, and her injury has prevented her from vaulting, but her anticipated return to training for all four events next year will give her a chance to be an all-around competitor for the Sooners. The role will be up for grabs upon Nichols’ looming departure.
“She has a lot more left in the tank,” Kindler said. “There’s a lot of skills she’s not doing now that she’s capable of that I know she’ll want to insert in the future.”
‘The lasting impression’
As Ann and the others from Arena who had come to cheer Deniz on in the Metroplex Challenge watched her sign autographs after the meet, they saw a glimpse of the future. She talked to the young girls who asked for her signature as if they were the most important people in the world.
“She knew the magnitude of what she was to them and she asked them for their name and what level they were and where they’re from ... she just really took her time with each kid,” Ann said.
The humility Deniz displayed at that moment was a perfect picture of her character and the gratitude her coaches say she has for her position at OU.
“She's just a very appreciative and grateful person,” Ann said. “She's at the best program in the country, and she knows that that's not something that everybody gets, even if they're good enough.”
While Deniz’s advancement as a competitor is important to the maintenance of the successful squad that Kindler has built, her future as a charismatic leader is also crucial.
If she continues to develop and succeed while avoiding injuries, she will have opportunities to make her mark on the program as an athlete, but those closest to her say the mark she’ll leave as a person may resonate even more.
“I think, actually, her character is going to be the lasting impression she's going to make on the program,” Ann said, “even more than her 9.9s and 10s.”
