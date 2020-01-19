You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU women's gymnastics: TV channel, special promotions for Sooners' home opener against Arkansas

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jade Degouveia

Then-junior Jade Degouveia performs on floor March 3, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (5-0) will take on Arkansas (0-2) in its 2020 home opener at the Lloyd Noble Center on Monday, Jan. 20 at 1:15 p.m. CT. The meet will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

The Sooners will christen the friendly confines of their home arena by dropping the 2019 NCAA Championship Banner prior to the meet. Additionally, the first 500 attendees to arrive will receive a replica NCAA championship ring.

Fans will have the opportunity to obtain autographs from gymnasts and coaches after the meet, and they will also have the option to attend a free Orangetheory Fitness class after the conclusion of the contest.

After posting the highest score in the nation this year (198.250) against No. 9 Alabama last Friday, OU will look to build on its dominant start to the 2020 season with yet another sensational victory.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments