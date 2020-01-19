OU women's gymnastics: TV channel, special promotions for Sooners' home opener against Arkansas

No. 1 Oklahoma (5-0) will take on Arkansas (0-2) in its 2020 home opener at the Lloyd Noble Center on Monday, Jan. 20 at 1:15 p.m. CT. The meet will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
The champs are back at the LNC Monday!🆚 Arkansas📅 Jan. 20⏰1:15 p.m. CT🎟 https://t.co/bb7BNmO4C1🏆 National Championship banner drop💍 Replica championship rings for the first 500 fans✍️ post-meet autographs💪 post-meet Orangetheory Fitness class pic.twitter.com/mTTxP8lG3C— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 18, 2020
The Sooners will christen the friendly confines of their home arena by dropping the 2019 NCAA Championship Banner prior to the meet. Additionally, the first 500 attendees to arrive will receive a replica NCAA championship ring.
Fans will have the opportunity to obtain autographs from gymnasts and coaches after the meet, and they will also have the option to attend a free Orangetheory Fitness class after the conclusion of the contest.
After posting the highest score in the nation this year (198.250) against No. 9 Alabama last Friday, OU will look to build on its dominant start to the 2020 season with yet another sensational victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.