OU women's gymnastics: 3 things to know before Friday's meet with Alabama

No. 1 Oklahoma will head to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 9 Alabama (0-1) on Friday in its third meet of the 2020 season.
The Sooners last faced the Crimson Tide at home on March 15, 2019, in what was a 198.275-197.250 victory for OU.
Ragan Smith continues to blossom
Freshman Ragan Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second consecutive week to open her collegiate gymnastics career after taking home the bars title in last Saturday's meet with Arizona State via a stellar score of 9.925.
The budding star's confidence continues to grow thanks to the hard work she is putting in at practice coupled with the results she creates in competition.
“I’ve just kind of been doing the routines that we’ve been doing in the gym and we show a lot of routines," Smith said. "So that’s just helped with my confidence in the gym, and so when I competed I felt really confident."
"I think she’s just feeling a little bit more comfortable in her skin, during competition," OU head coach K.J. Kindler said of her talented underclassman. "Sometimes it takes a while to get going and get those nerves to settle down. As the season goes on you get better and better at that and eventually you can completely handle it, so I just think she was feeling a little bit more comfortable.”
Bars and floor to be OU's focus on Friday
Even after back to back weeks in which her team posted the highest total score in the nation, Kindler is still finding ways for her squad to get better on the fly.
Kindler cited the bars and floor as the events in which her team can improve the most in Friday's contest.
"We counted out of bounds last week on floor, we can definitely erase that," Kindler said. "I think that on bars we could be a little bit sharper on our landings, but overall, that was a pretty good performance and I think as we get better at our landings our scores should rise."
Even with polishing up those two particular events in mind, Kindler's ultimate goal for her group is stellar performance in all four rotations.
"Our objective is to go in there and hit every routine, and handle all the small details and let the judges take care of the other stuff," Kindler said.
The last time the Sooners faced Alabama, an OU gymnast took home the title in each of the four events.
Regardless of scheduling advantage, Sooners bringing A-game
Entering Friday's meet, Alabama has competed just once this season in a 196.625-196.025 loss to Auburn. Meanwhile, the Sooners have already claimed victory in one quad meet and one head to head meet, with all four of their wins coming against ranked opponents.
Despite her team having more experience this season than that of the coming opponent, Kindler still says her squad needs to bring their best on Friday night.
"They’ve only had one competition so far this year, so we have one more competition under our belt, have had a little bit more experience so far, but I expect them to absolutely bring it," Kindler said. "They’re great at home, and we’re going to have to be on our game."
Friday's meet is set to begin at 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.