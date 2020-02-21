You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners top Stanford in annual Perfect 10 Challenge

Anastasia Webb

Junior Anastasia Webb during the match against West Virginia and Texas Woman's University on Feb. 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 1 Oklahoma (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated No. 25 Stanford (3-10), 197.650-196.000, in the annual Perfect 10 Challenge at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City on Friday night.

The Sooners once again flexed their depth in Friday's contest, winning handily without star senior Maggie Nichols, who was nursing a minor ankle injury.

OU laid a good foundation for success on vault, where sophomore Olivia Trautman notched a perfect 10.0 on the event for the first time in her career.

Junior Anastasia Webb pitched in a career high 9.975 to help the Sooners to a 49.525-48.925 lead at the end of the first rotation.

On bars, a career high of 9.95 from freshman Ragan Smith and the same mark from senior Jade Degouveia helped Oklahoma extend its advantage to 99.000-97.850.

The Sooners' edge continued to grow on beam, as 9.925s from Webb and Smith pushed OU's lead to 148.125-146.825.

OU closed out the victory with a strong effort on floor headlined by Smith's career high 9.975 and 9.9's from Webb and sophomore Emma LaPinta. 

Smith and Webb tied for the all-around crown with scores of 39.650, marking Webb's fifth-straight meet with the top personal score, while Smith owned a first place total for the first time in her career.

Oklahoma's next meet will be against No. 5 Denver at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Lloyd Noble Center. 

